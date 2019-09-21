CHEAT SHEET
NOT AGAIN
Two Dead, Nine Injured in Lancaster, SC, Bar Shooting
Two people were killed and nine others suffered gunshot wounds when at least one gunman opened fire at the Old Skool Sports Bar and Grill near Lancaster, S.C., around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. An additional person suffered injuries when trying to escape the packed bar. Police have not identified who opened fire or what the motive might have been. “This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Sheriff Barry Faile told local reporters as he pleaded for information. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there. We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”