Two Delta Passengers, and Their Dog, Slide Out Moving Plane at La Guardia
‘I’LL FREAK OUT’
The holidays are always a stressful time to travel—particularly when there’s a raging global pandemic of an airborne respiratory disease. But one couple found the situation so unbearable that they forced open an emergency exit and slid out of their taxiing plane with their dog. According to The New York Times, the incident happened at La Guardia on Monday aboard a Delta flight bound for Atlanta. The man reportedly started to panic when the plane began to taxi out to a runway, telling a a flight attendant that he couldn’t sit down due to his post-traumatic stress disorder. “If I sit down, I’ll freak out,” the man said, according to one fellow passenger. He then walked to the front of the plane and slid out with a woman and their service dog, according to the report. “This doesn’t happen every day at the airport,” said Lenis Valens, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman. The couple is reportedly in custody.