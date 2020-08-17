Two Democrats on House Judiciary Subcommittee Call For FBI to Probe Postmaster DeJoy and Board of Governors
MAIL FRAUD
Two Democratic members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security have written to the director of the FBI calling for a criminal inquiry into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the Board of Governors of the USPS. Ted Lieu and Hakeem Jeffries say they are responding to media reports that DeJoy, who took over the role on June 15, is seeking to hamstring the service to foil the historically high volumes of mailed ballots expected in the November election. In their letter the authors say, “Multiple media investigations showed that Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors have retarded the passage of mail. If their intent in doing so was to affect mail-in balloting, or was motivated by personal financial reasons, then they likely committed crimes.” They go on to say that there is, “overwhelming evidence” that the Postmaster and the board of governors have “hindered the passage of mail. At least 19 mail sorting machines which can process 35,000 pieces of mail per hour, have been dismantled, and over 671 are slated for reductions later this year.” The letter-writers note that DeJoy has donated $1.2m to the “Trump Victory Fund,” and accuse him of standing to profit from the failures of USPS via shareholdings in other companies.