Two WNBA Greats Have a Falling Out Over Caitlin Clark
BASKETBALL BEEF
An argument over Caitlin Clark has torn apart a friendship between ex-WNBA stars Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes. The New York Post reports that the rift began when Sheryl Swoopes criticized Clark and mistakenly accused her of taking five years to break her all-time scoring record during a podcast appearance in January. In response, Lieberman told Stephen A. Smith Sunday that she called Swoopes to explain that while she was entitled to her opinion, statistics and “facts matter.” Swoopes then got upset on the phone, she said. Lieberman confirmed to Smith that their friendship “is not happening at this point” but that she wants Swoopes in her life. Following her appearance on the show, Swoopes took to X to call out Lieberman. “Now here you go! I get what you trying to do wit ya boy @stephenasmith but it ain't working. You know good and well what happened. And ditto...my life is good without you too(and him). You wanna go there?” Swoopes wrote on the platform. In a follow-up message, Swoopes posted screenshots that show her apologizing to Clark for her comments back in February.