Two Feared Dead After Explosion Rips Through Philadelphia Row-Houses
At least two are feared dead after an explosion in Philadelphia took out three homes, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The explosion ripped through one row-house just after 11:30 a.m., and a neighboring house crumbled while first responders were still fighting to tackle the blaze and carry out rescues in the first one. Neighbors who had frantically been trying to rescue a person in the first house were forced to abandon the effort, and another person was reportedly left trapped in the building that crumbled, presumed dead. The cause of the blast remains remains unclear.
It took firefighters over three hours to contain the three-alarm fire, and recovery efforts are expected to continue Friday morning. Another home reportedly collapsed after the blast, and two others suffered significant structural damage. A sinkhole also began to form under the street. Sixty people had to evacuate the neighborhood and 10 homes won't have utilities for the evening.