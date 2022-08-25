CHEAT SHEET
Florida Pair Pleads Guilty to Stealing Ashley Biden’s Diary
Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, have confessed their role in stealing a diary belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, and selling it to Project Veritas back in 2020. The pair pleaded guilty Thursday in Manhattan’s federal court to a conspiracy to transport the diary from Florida to New York. Mr. Kurlander struck a plea deal and cooperated with the Justice Department in providing information about the conservative group, Project Veritas. Both Mr. Kurlander and Ms. Harris apologized in court and were released from custody after the hearing. “I know what I did was wrong and awful, and I apologize,” Mr. Kurlander said in court. Ashley Biden’s personal diary detailed her recovery from addiction.