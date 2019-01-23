Two Former University of Oklahoma Students Apologize for Blackface Video

Two former University of Oklahoma students have publicly apologized for taking part in a racist video where one wore blackface and said the N-word, local news station KFOR reports. The university said the two former students, identified as Olivia Urban and Francis Ford, sent in written apologies after the video sparked outrage. “On the night of January 18th, I made the most regrettable decision of my life. I went against my common knowledge and disrespected a community I love,” Urban wrote in a statement. “There is no excuse for this behavior, in private or in public,” she said. Ford wrote that she was “truly heartbroken over this mistake” and said it was “never [her] intention to hurt or humiliate anyone.” On Monday, it was announced that the students would not be returning to campus, with the university condemning the behavior as “not welcome.” One of the girls was also a member of the Tri Delta Sorority and was subsequently expelled over the video. The clip, which circulated around campus after it was posted on social media, showed one girl covered in black paint while she said, “I am a n*gger.” Another girl was seen in the background laughing. In 2015, two Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers at University of Oklahoma were expelled after a video recorded them chanting, “There will never be a n*gger SAE.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10