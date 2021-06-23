CHEAT SHEET
Puzzle for Detectives as Two Girls Found Dead in South Florida Canal, Hours Apart
Detectives are working to identify two young girls whose bodies were found hours apart in the same South Florida canal. Police said the first body was found shortly after noon Tuesday, the second one at about 8.45 p.m. Both girls were aged about 10 to 12. “We can't determine at this point if they're related, because it’s just—the juvenile was just found,” Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago told a news conference reported by NBC News. “However, detectives are trying to piece the puzzle together.” Missing child databases have not yielded any clues but NBC said residents in the Broward County town may have previously seen the first girl in the neighborhood, accompanied by another female.