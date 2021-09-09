Mom Named Suspect After Young Daughters Founds Dead in Phoenix Apartment
TRAGIC
Two Phoenix girls, both under 10, were found dead Wednesday night—and police say their mom is the suspect. Authorities received a 911 call Wednesday from a man who said his children were dead inside their home, KSAZ reported. Once police arrived, they found the children—two sisters, aged 4 and 9—dead with apparently no bodily harm near their mom, who appeared to have multiple self-inflicted stab wounds. Police initially identified the suspect as an “adult female” before confirming that it was the mother. Sgt. Andy Williams said he did not know what role the father may have had, but they do not believe he is a suspect.
“I know that anybody who’s involved in this scene right now–it’s heartbreaking to walk into that or to hear about it,” Williams said.