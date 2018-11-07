Two Indicted GOP Congressmen Win Re-Election

Voters in two congressional districts have decided that they would rather be represented by accused criminals than by Democrats. Reps. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) and Chris Collins (R-NY) are both going back to Congress in January, as a majority of voters in their districts decided federal charges filed against the two representatives weren’t sufficient cause to replace them. Hunter is accused of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses. Collins allegedly provided insider information on a pharmaceutical company to his son ahead of a stock trade. Their re-elections are major victories for House Republicans, who already faced a steep climb to retain a majority. Both Hunter and Collins beat back opponents who saw a sudden surge in favorability after federal prosecutors handed down indictments against them in August.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
KA-CHING
Trump Hotel Brochure Brags of Money From Foreign Powers: CNN
The Trump Organization is looking to offload the property, and is tempting investors with potential millions from foreign governments.15 mins ago
- 2
TERRIFYING
The Post-Antibiotic Era Has Begun, Says CDC Director
The warning came as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed that antibiotic-resistant superbugs kill 35,000 Americans every year.50 mins ago
- 3
This Time Next Year
Start Now to Have Straight Teeth by Next Thanksgiving
Bring the mashed potatoes and a gorgeous smile.Ad by Smile Direct Club
- 4
‘THIS IS COMPLETELY BATSH*T’
Trump Wanted Migrants at Gitmo as ‘Enemy Combatants’: Book
One unnamed State Department official is reported in “A Warning” to have responded: “Are you f*cking kidding me? This is completely batsh*t.”10 mins ago
- 5
GET OUTSIDE
Backcountry Is Knocking Up to 30% Off Big-Name Brands
With hundreds of styles to choose from, there’s something for every kind of adventurer, from mountain climbers to dog walkers.15 hrs ago
- 6
NEVER AGAIN
Walmart Hires Off-Duty Officers for El Paso Store Re-Opening
The store where 22 people were killed in August will reopen without ceremony on Thursday, with guards keeping watch.2 hrs ago
- 7
‘LOCATED AND ARRESTED’
Man Arrested in Fatal Stabbing Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich
The argument was reportedly sparked when a man cut in front of customers waiting to order the chain’s popular sandwich.2 hrs ago
- 8
LOST IT
Teacher Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Students: Police
“If the student does it, they’re going to jail. Now we have a teacher doing it. They’re also going to jail,” said a local detective.1 hr ago
- 9
WHAT NOW?
Gaza Militants Fire Rockets at Israel Hours After Ceasefire
Both sides claimed victory after a ceasefire announcement, but it’s been interrupted by a new barrage of rockets.1 hr ago
- 10
UMM
Ex-Cop: I Quit Proud Boys Over Fears of ‘Far-Left’ Attacks
The police chief initially said the officer’s Proud Boys membership didn’t violate department policies, but the officer later retired.6 hrs ago