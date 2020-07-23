CHEAT SHEET
    Two Hells Angels Allegedly Executed a Rival Gang Member for Shooting Up Their New Headquarters

    Blake Montgomery

    Two members of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and a third man were charged with murder Wednesday for allegedly killing a rival gang member execution-style, The New York Times reports. Law enforcement officials believe that Frank Tatulli, 58, Anthony Destefano, 27, and Sayanon Thongthawath, 29, meant for the alleged murder of Frank Rosado, committed in broad daylight in May outside the victim’s home, to serve as retaliation for the rival’s gang, The Pagans, opening fire on the Angels’ new headquarters in the Bronx in January 2019. They face charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

