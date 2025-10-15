Cheat Sheet
1
Body Found Near Disney World in Chilling Hotel Discovery
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.15.25 6:28AM EDT 
Published 10.15.25 6:17AM EDT 
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2019/07/17: Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom amusement park. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

A dead body has been discovered near Walt Disney World in Florida in what authorities are investigating as an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. Orange County Sheriffs responded late Tuesday after a call was received about a body located on property belonging to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, a hotel linked to the Magic Kingdom by monorail. The incident sparked immediate discussion online, with social media users on Reddit noting the death had impacted operations at the resort and that the monorail was closed as authorities responded. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. According to WKMG, data shows the call came into the sheriff’s office at 6:40 p.m. The station said the report concerned a body on North World Drive, which runs past the Contemporary Resort, Magic Kingdom, and Wilderness Lodge.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

2

Two Hikers Hospitalized After Grizzly Bear Attack

TRAIL HORROR
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.15.25 8:27AM EDT 
Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake, B.C. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1232221385599449&set=a.300032058818391
Conservation Officer Service/Facebook

Two hikers were mauled by a grizzly bear in British Columbia after stumbling across a mother and her cubs on a remote trail, wildlife officials have said. The pair was attacked on the Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake after encountering a grizzly mom and her two cubs, according to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service. “They were transported and treated at University Hospital of Northern BC,” the agency said in a statement. “Both hikers are in stable conditions and recovering in hospital.” Officials said the attack was defensive, not predatory. After reviewing the scene, the COS Predator Attack Team determined that “due to the location and nature of the incident, no action will be taken against the bears.” The trail has been closed since the attack, with new warning signs posted urging people to stay clear of the area. Authorities reminded the public to “make noise by talking, singing, or clapping” while hiking and to travel in groups, carry bear spray, and never run if confronted by a bear. “We’re wishing them a full and speedy recovery,” COS said of the injured hikers. The agency urged hikers to remain alert in backcountry areas where bear activity is common.

Read it at ABC News

Lift Heavier and Perfect Your Form With This Wall-Mounted Home Gym System
PUMP IT UP
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:34PM EDT 
Tonal wall-mounted smart gym installed in a modern bedroom setup, with workout accessories on nearby furniture, neutral decor, and natural lighting highlighting the compact design.
Johnson Fitness and Wellness

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The most challenging part of any fitness program isn’t always just getting started; it’s staying consistent. Many give up when the progress is slow or not visible. That’s where the Tonal 2, an all-in-one home gym system, comes in. Designed to keep you moving forward in your strength training journey, the Tonal 2 provides support in three key areas for real results: progressive overload, training to failure, and perfecting your form.

Progressive overload is the idea of gradually increasing weights over time to stimulate growth. But with free weights, hitting that sweet spot can be tricky, leaving you feeling stuck. The Tonal 2 eliminates this annoyance by fine-tuning the resistance in exact one-pound increments, ensuring every lift challenges you at just the right level. It also introduces smart drop sets. As your muscles fatigue, the system automatically lowers the weight so you can push to failure. According to Tonal, this builds muscle up to two times faster.

Tonal 2 Smart Home Gym
Includes wall installation
See At Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Proper form is crucial for real progress, as poor technique can hinder muscle activation and increase the risk of injury. The Tonal 2 takes the guesswork out of form with its built-in camera, analyzing your movements and offering real-time cues, like keeping your back straight during Romanian Deadlifts. It’s basically like a virtual personal trainer. After your workout, the Tonal 2 provides a breakdown, using clips from your session to highlight areas for improvement.

Aside from strength training, the Tonal 2 is also equipped with 15 other fitness modalities, including Aero HIIT, yoga, and mobility. This allows you to mix up your workouts so you never get bored. It’s a fitness splurge that truly pays off.

3
Candace Owens Loses Legal Fight to Enter Foreign Country Over Her ‘Extremist’ Views
DENIED
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Updated 10.15.25 7:54AM EDT 
Published 10.15.25 7:48AM EDT 
Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere
Jason Davis/Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+

Right-wing influencer Candace Owens has followed Kanye West in being refused entry to Australia after a court upheld a decision that her record failed a “character test” under local laws. In October 2024, Owens was rejected for a visa to conduct a speaking tour. She appealed to the country’s High Court, where judges Stephen Gageler, Michelle Gordon, and Robert Beech-Jones rejected her application. They said the implied freedom of political communication “is not a ‘personal right,’ is not unlimited and is not absolute,” reported Reuters. Justice James Edelman added in a separate ruling, “Ms Owens Farmer’s submissions should be emphatically rejected.” Owens was also ordered to pay the government’s legal costs. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, who had first rejected Owens’ application in October 2024, said the outcome was a “win for social cohesion,” citing concerns her comments toward Muslim, Black, Jewish, and LGBTQIA+ communities could “stir up” strife. Burke said her views were “extremist and inflammatory.” The court also noted her statements on Black Lives Matter, women, and COVID-19 vaccines. In July, Australia canceled U.S. rapper West’s visa, citing concerns that his May song “Heil Hitler” promoted Nazi ideology.

Read it at Reuters

4
U.S. Crashes Out of Powerful Passports Top 10 Under Trump
TRUMP DUMP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 10.15.25 5:53AM EDT 
Published 10.15.25 5:52AM EDT 
Donald Trump speaks signing an order sending National Guard troops to Memphis, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2025.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in two decades, American citizens do not hold one of the world’s 10 most powerful passports. The U.S. has slid to 12th place on the latest Henley Passport Index, tied with Malaysia, marking a dramatic fall from seventh last year, and from first place a decade ago. The ranking reflects the number of destinations travelers can enter without a visa. Henley & Partners, the London-based firm behind the index, stated that the shift aligns with a global change in mobility and soft power. “Nations that embrace openness and cooperation are surging ahead, while those resting on past privilege are being left behind,” said the firm’s chairman, Christian H. Kaelin. Singapore tops the 2025 list with visa-free access to 193 of 227 destinations, followed by South Korea and Japan. The drop comes amid President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, which have expanded to include tighter scrutiny of tourists, workers, and students. Some countries, including Brazil, have revoked visa-free entry for U.S. nationals, citing the United States’ lack of reciprocity. Analysts said the slide mirrors America’s shifting posture. “That isolationist mindset is now being reflected in America’s loss of passport power,” said Annie Pforzheimer of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Read it at Washington Post

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 08.21.25 4:05PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
See At Perricone MD

Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

5
Huge Volcano Eruption Triggers Emergency Evacuations and Grounds Flights
DANGER ALERT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.15.25 7:42AM EDT 
Published 10.15.25 5:52AM EDT 
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts as seen from Pululera village, East Nusa Tenggara, on August 18, 2025.
Arnold Welianto/AFP via Getty Images

Villagers have been evacuated and flights grounded after a volcano erupted, spewing ash six miles into the air. Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted twice on Wednesday, first at 1:35 a.m. local time and again around eight hours later. The nearly 5,200-foot volcano sits in the province of East Nusa Tenggara, on the island of Flores. The island’s airport, Fransiskus Xaverius Seda, has closed operations until Thursday, it said on Instagram. Geological Agency boss Muhammad Wafid said there had been a “significant rise in the volcano’s activities.” He added, “People living near the volcano should be aware of the potential volcanic mudflow if heavy rain occurs.” Reuters reports that dozens of people from the surrounding villages have already been evacuated. Many left last year when 10 were killed in an eruption. People in a roughly four-mile radius are being told to vacate, said Avelina Manggota Hallan, of the area’s disaster mitigation agency. There are concerns that flights to the local tourist hotspot, Bali, could also be affected, as they were in July and August, the last times it erupted.

Read it at Reuters

6
Trump Brags About Rose Garden Renovations at Charlie Kirk Memorial
TIME AND PLACE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 8:58PM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 8:56PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took time out of a Tuesday afternoon memorial event for conservative influencer Charlie Kirk to brag about the positive feedback he’s received on his controversial Rose Garden remodel, telling attendees, “This is the first time we’ve been at the new and improved Rose Garden, and people are loving it.” He continued, “They’re loving it like they’ve not loved a lot of things. We have the Presidential Walk of Fame which you just saw, we wanted to get it opened for this occasion.” In addition to paving over the grass and adding patio furniture to the Rose Garden, the president also created a "Walk of Fame" that features portraits of Trump’s predecessors—save for President Joe Biden, who is represented with a photo of an autopen. Trump went on to discuss the weather, adding, “We were hoping we were able to get outside, and the weather allowed us to. It was supposed to be a terrible, rainy day, I was telling Erika [Kirk], and God was watching and he didn’t want that for Charlie, he just didn’t want that.”

7
‘DWTS’ Host Spotted Comforting Robert Irwin After Emotional TV Tribute
TEARS ON THE DANCE FLOOR
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 11:43PM EDT 
Robert Irwin at ABC's "End of Summer Soirée" held at Cecconi's on September 05, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Robert Irwin at ABC's "End of Summer Soirée" held at Cecconi's on September 05, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

An emotional Robert Irwin was seen being comforted by Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough following Tuesday night’s episode. The hit show’s theme was “Dedication Night,” where the celebrities paid tribute to someone special in their lives. The 21-year-old Australian dedicated his dance to his mother, Terri. Irwin and his partner, Witney Carson, danced to the ballad “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins. Their contemporary routine ended with Irwin’s mother making a surprise cameo. Ditching her trademark khaki for a yellow dress, Terri was twirled by her son as the pair held hands, before embracing each other after the dance ended. Visibly upset after the performance, Irwin was embraced by Hough and fellow contestants in footage posted by Variety. During the ABC show, Irwin spoke about the death of his famous father, Steve, in 2006, when Robert was only 2 years old. Stating that he had “never been able to capture the feeling of gratitude” he felt for his mother, Irwin said “I just wish that my dad was there, but she was there—and that was enough.” He added, “I struggle a lot with losing dad and she always made sure my dad was present in our lives. I want her to know how proud my dad would be of her.” Bindi Irwin, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2015, posted a photo with her mother and father on Instagram ahead of her brother’s performance, adding “Get your tissues ready. So proud of my family.”

8
‘General Hospital’ Star, 41, to Undergo Brain Surgery
'FREAKED OUT'
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.14.25 6:36PM EDT 
GENERAL HOSPITAL - "Episode 15780" - "General Hospital" airs Monday - Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (Disney/Bahareh Ritter) KATHLEEN GATI, KRISTINA WAGNER, KIRSTEN STORMS (Photo by Bahareh Ritter/Disney via Getty Images)
KATHLEEN GATI, KRISTINA WAGNER, KIRSTEN STORMS (Photo by Bahareh Ritter/Disney via Getty Images) Bahareh Ritter/Disney via Getty Images

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms will undergo surgery for an aneurysm that was discovered in her brain in January. “My brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me,” the 41-year-old actress wrote on Instagram Tuesday. Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on General Hospital, said the aneurysm was discovered during a follow up scan after doctors removed a cyst from her brain in 2021. An aneurysm is a weakened or bulging artery wall in the brain. To combat this, Storms will undergo a coiling procedure to block the blood flow to the aneurysm. Storms has taken a leave of absence from General Hospital to relieve the stress contributing to her brain issues, and has moved from L.A. to Nashville to be with her daughter Harper. Storms also revealed in her Instagram post that she wanted to share the details about her health struggles to correct a rumor floated by a “blogger” that she checked into the hospital in January after a suicide attempt. “I couldn’t understand why a person would makeup something that terrible, when they had no idea why I was really there,” she said.

Read it at People

This FDA-Cleared Laser Comb Is a Next-Level Hair Loss Hack
HAIR TODAY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 10.11.25 11:41PM EDT 
Hairmax LaserComb
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Hairmax.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s due to age, menopause, hereditary androgenetic alopecia, standard pattern hair loss, or hormonal shifts, hair thinning is incredibly common. Despite being common, though, it’s not exactly pleasant. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home and prescription-free treatments to help combat hair loss, and HairMax’s advanced devices are some of our favorites—especially the Ultima 12 LaserComb. The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is designed for use by both men and women to help stimulate hair growth with its therapeutic laser light technology that targets energy directly to the hair follicle.

Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb Laser Hair Regrowth Treatment Device
See At Amazon

Free Shipping

Clinical studies have shown that individuals who completed six months of treatment with this device had, on average, 129 new additional hairs. Plus, it has a 90 percent success rate with visible results in as little as three to six months with only three, eight-minute treatments per week. All you have to do is turn it on and start combing in the same areas three to four times over—it couldn’t be easier. Unlike other hair growth devices on the market, the LasherComb is small, compact, and cordless, making it ideal for travel. As for the price, the Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is $341, which is much more affordable than many of the full-sized hair growth helmets on the market. Plus, it’s backed by a six-month money-back guarantee.

9
The Beatles Biopics Have Found Their Brian Epstein in James Norton
WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 8:21PM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 7:59PM EDT 
The Beatles and Brian Epstein
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics have found their Brian Epstein, Deadline reports, with sources telling the outlet that English actor James Norton will be playing the Fab Four’s manager. While representatives for Sony declined to comment, if confirmed, Norton will be joining Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn, who will be playing Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison respectively. Other actors said to be attached to the project include Shogun‘s Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd; the latter casting was confirmed by Boyd herself on social media. Norton’s most recent role was on Netflix’s House of Guinness, and his other credits include roles in War & Peace, Grantchester and Happy Valley, as well as Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women and an upcoming role in House of the Dragon season three. Brian Epstein managed The Beatles from 1961 until his premature death at the age of 32 in 1967, which Lennon later said was the beginning of the end of the band. Paul McCartney famously said of Epstein, “If anyone was the fifth Beatle, it was Brian.”

Read it at Deadline

10
Mel Gibson Has Found His New Jesus and Mary Magdalene
WHAT JESUS DID NEXT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.14.25 12:49PM EDT 
Image of Jaakko Ohtonen and Mariela Garriga.
Karwai Tang/Wire Image & Netflix

The renowned The Passion of the Christ’s sequel has an entirely new cast. Director Mel Gibson has re-cast Jesus and Mary Magdalene for The Resurrection of the Christ, the follow-up to 2004’s The Passion of the Christ. The shooting for the film started last week at Rome’s Cinecittà studios. Gibson’s first installment was shot more than 20 years ago. The first film was hugely successful, becoming one of the largest-grossing independent films of all time with a worldwide box office of $610 million. The upcoming film’s plot transitions from the first film’s coverage of the 12 hours before Christ’s crucifixion; to the aftermath taking place three days after the event. A source told Variety, “They would have had to do all this CGI stuff... de-aging and all that” “that would have been very costly.” The role of Jesus has now been given to Jaakko Ohtonen, replacing the original star Jim Caviezel. Mary Magdalene, who was played by Monica Bellucci in the first film, will be portrayed by Cuban actress, Mariela Garriga. The Resurrection of the Christ will be told in two films, the first part is set to be released on Good Friday in 2027.

Read it at Variety

