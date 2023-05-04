CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Two Horses From Same Barn Die at Racetrack Days Before Kentucky Derby

    TWIN TRAGEDIES

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    A horse walks on Churchill Downs' backside Wednesday morning

    Matt Stone-USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Two horses from the same barn died this week at Churchill Downs, just days ahead of the Kentucky Derby, which is set to take place at the historic track this Saturday. A trainer for both the animals, Saffie Joseph, told USA Today he was “shattered” by the incidents. “The odds of it happening twice is in the trillions, he said. “I run almost 4,000 horses and it never happened. It doesn’t make sense.” He added: “I’m shattered, basically.” The first horse, a 4-year-old filly named Parents Pride, collapsed and died Saturday night following a race. Then it happened again Tuesday to 5-year-old Chasing Artie. Both horses were owned by Ken Ramsey. “While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable,” Churchill Downs said in a statement Wednesday. “We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed … We continue to press for answers and are working with regulators to conduct swift and thorough investigations.”

    Read it at USA Today