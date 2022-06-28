CHEAT SHEET
    Two Hospitalized After Truck Drops 200 Beehives on Utah Highway

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Park City Fire District

    Drivers on Utah’s I-80 highway were advised Monday to keep their windows closed lest hundreds of bees fly into their vehicle. A semi transporting 200 beehives rolled on the highway in Summit County on Monday, sending two people to the hospital due to stings, KSL.com reported. According to a Utah Highway Patrol official, the beehives broke when the truck rolled. While various people were stung, none sustained serious injuries. In a Facebook post, the Park City Fire District specified said that “every effort is being made to save as many bees as possible.”

