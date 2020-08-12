Two Indianapolis Police Officers Indicted After Using Batons, Pepper Balls on Protesters
Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers on Wednesday were indicted on battery and misconduct charges for using excessive force to arrest protesters after curfew in May, prosecutors said. A Marion County grand jury indicted Officers Johnathan Horlock and Nathanial Schauwecker on several charges for the May 31 arrest, including battery and official misconduct. Video of the incident shows IMPD officers using batons and shoving two women who were out past curfew—which was instituted in the city after two nights of rioting during the ongoing demonstrations over George Floyd’s police killing. In the video, officers can be seen firing at Ivoré Westfield multiple times with pepper balls and hitting her with batons, while Rachel Harding was shoved to the ground after questioning the assault on Westfield. In June, the two women filed an excessive force lawsuit against the officers.
“I hold great respect for our criminal justice system and have faith that this process will deliver a just outcome. These officers will remain on administrative duty with no police authority. While our internal investigation will continue, it is my intention to address our administrative review of the officer conduct at the conclusion of the ongoing criminal prosecution,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said Wednesday after the indictment.