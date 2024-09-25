Two Injured After United Flight Narrowly Dodges Mid-Air Collision
CLOSE CALL
Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating after the pilots of a United Airlines flight pulled the brakes to avoid a midair collision during the descent last week, sending two passengers to the hospital. The FAA said “there was no loss of safe separation” for San Francisco-bound United Flight 2428, which originated in Newark, New Jersey. Data from FlightRadar24 shows a Southwest Airlines flight was 3,000 feet below the descending Boeing 757-200 and a SkyWest flight was 1,000 feet below. United told the San Francisco Chronicle that the seatbelt sign was on when when the pilots slowed the plane's descent, but that one of the two passengers who reported possible injuries was out of their seat. Earlier this month, an Alaska Airlines flight departing Nashville had to slam the brakes on the runway to avoid crashing into a Southwest plane that was allowed to cross the same runway.