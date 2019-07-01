CHEAT SHEET
CASE NOT CLOSED
Two Intelligence Officials Charged in Death of Detained Military Officer
Two intelligence officials have been charged in the death of a detained prisoner in Venezuela who was allegedly tortured while in custody. Navy captain Rafael Acosta was jailed 10 days ago after accusations he was involved in an attempted coup plot against President Nicolás Maduro, and his death was announced over the weekend. Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said two officials working for a military intelligence agency have been charged in Acosta’s death, Reuters reports. Saab said the officials include a sergeant and a captain of the National Guard. Despite the arrests, attorneys and family members of Acosta believe high-level officials should be held accountable for his death. Alonso Medina, a lawyer representing the family, told Reuters: “This is not enough.” Acosta’s wife has been outspoken about what happened to her husband, previously saying it was the alleged torture while in custody that killed him.