CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two Japanese Soldiers Killed as New Recruit Opens Fire
BRUTAL
Read it at Reuters
Two soldiers in Japan were killed and a third was injured when a new recruit opened fire on his instructors at a military facility on Wednesday, officials said. The 18-year-old alleged shooter was arrested after the incident at Gifu City, according to police, which is the first fatal shooting at a Ground Self Defense Force (GSDF) firing range since 1984. The three wounded instructors were rushed to hospital where two of them died, GSDF Chief of Staff General Yasunori Morishita told reporters. “We will investigate the cause of the incident to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Yasunori added. He said the suspect had only joined the GSDF in April.