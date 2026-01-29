Two Jets Nearly Collide in Scary Close Call at Airport

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany has been accused of using AI in a campaign ad without disclosure, which would be a violation of state law. Tiffany’s "Don’t Fear the Mailman" ad December 2025 shows a mailman delivering a letter with “400 YEAR PROPERTY TAX INCREASE” written on it across it. Tomas Dodds, an AI expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told local outlet Isthmus that the ad contained irregularities that certainly “point toward an AI-generated video.” “Gone are the days when people in AI-generated videos will have six fingers and eyes pointing in different directions,” Dodds told the outlet. “There are many inconsistencies that you can use to question this [video].” Some irregularities that Dodds noted include rust being on the mailbox in one shot, but not the next, and branches of a tree that do not appear to be connected to a trunk. Tiffany, a current House Republican, is the leading candidate on the GOP side of the Wisconsin gubernatorial race. In 2024, Wisconsin passed a law requiring that the use of AI in political advertisements be disclosed, by clearly including the message “This content generated by AI,” but nowhere in Tiffany’s ad does it disclose that AI was used.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1GOP Candidate Accused of Using AI in Violation of LawMISLEADINGTom Tiffany, the leading GOP candidate, appears to have used AI in a recent campaign ad.
- 2Two Jets Nearly Collide in Scary Close Call at AirportHAIR-RAISINGAn air traffic controller screamed, “S--t! Cancel takeoff clearance! Cancel takeoff clearance, Southwest!”
Shop with ScoutedSkechers x John Deere Blends Heritage Style & Modern ComfortRUGGED, REFINEDSkechers and John Deere, two brands rooted in performance and reliability, have joined forces to create footwear designed to work hard and move seamlessly through everyday life.
- 3Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple Skewered in Super Bowl AdINFAMOUSThey’re back—and this time they look a bit different.
- 4Former Deputy Sentenced in High-Profile Police ShootingJUSTICE SERVEDSean Grayson received the maximum possible sentence for fatally shooting Sonya Massey in 2024.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 50% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s V-Day SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Valentine’s Day sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 5‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Shares Update on Co-Star’s Diagnosis'INCREDIBLY COURAGEOUS'“It’s very hard for him,” the actor said about his friend.
- 6AI Makes a Shocking Discovery in a Raphael PaintingDUPEDAI can now see details the human eye cannot.
- 7Kim Kardashian’s Ex, 45, Says Why He Only Has Months to LiveGRIM PREDICTIONThe singer says his life is in grave danger.
- 8Air Marshals Hounded After People Thought They Were ICEMISTAKEN IDENTITYIt was a case of mistaken identity that got rather heated.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry JanuaryDRY JANUARYWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 9Archaeologists Stumble Upon 1,400-Year-Old TombHUGE DISCOVERYThe tomb dates back to around the year 600.
- 10Tourists Plan to Avoid U.S. Thanks to Trump’s New RulesBAD NEWS TRAVELS FASTDeclining visitor numbers could cost more than 150,000 jobs.
Two Jets Nearly Collide in Scary Close Call at Airport
A Southwest plane heading to Dallas from San Antonio was speeding to take off at over 100 miles per hour when it was told to abruptly halt its ascent by air traffic control. A recording of the event went viral on X. An air traffic controller can be heard screaming, “S--t! Cancel takeoff clearance! Cancel takeoff clearance, Southwest!” right after allowing the flight to begin takeoff procedures. The exchange took place after another flight had entered the DFW-bound aircraft’s runway. The Southwest flight aborted its launch, with airline officials confirming to People that the plane “safely discontinued” its launch. The flight that caused the disturbance was a Pilatus PC-12, a type of plane that can be flown by private citizens. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told People that the accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. local time on Tuesday and told reporters the incident is under investigation. After the hair-raising episode, the flight eventually took off and landed safely in Dallas.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As utility-inspired style continues to influence modern wardrobes, Skechers and John Deere, two brands built on performance and dependability, have teamed up on a footwear collaboration designed to work hard and transition effortlessly into everyday life. This collection blends heritage-driven style with modern comfort, delivering utility-forward footwear for adults and kids. With classic lace-up silhouettes and a clean aesthetic, these boots are a natural fit for job sites, city streets, and weekend adventures.
The adult sizes come in Slip-ins, waterproof, slip-resistant, and Goodyear Rubber Outsole styles. Built for long hours and active lifestyles, the lineup fuses John Deere’s workwear DNA with Skechers’ signature comfort technologies.
The kids’ lineup includes playful styles inspired by the iconic John Deere tractor. Designed for outdoor play, school days, and backyard adventures, these durable shoes let kids “work” alongside the grown-ups in style.
Check out Skechers’ utility-inspired fashion to upgrade any workday or excursion.
A couple caught cuddling on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in July sparking affair rumors are soon to be back in focus. Last summer, the former CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron, was caught on a date with a subordinate, HR executive, Kristin Cabot. They were both married at the time of the concert. The two were caught on camera cuddling and went viral because of their incredibly awkward attempts to hide from the camera’s discerning eye. The scandal-laden couple will now be parodied on the most-watched TV event of the year as the central figures on a Pepsi Super Bowl ad. The commercial begins with a polar bear, a long-standing Coca-Cola representative, struggling with the realization that he prefers Pepsi and getting therapy by the real-life director Taika Waititi. But he comes to terms with the decision at the parodied Coldplay concert, where the bear and his girlfriend are caught by the kiss cam drinking Pepsi. However, unlike their real-life counterparts, the bears aren’t embarrassed by their “cheating scandal” and instead have celebratory sips of their drink.
The ex-Illinois sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey, 36, a Black woman who called 911 to report a possible prowler outside her Springfield home in July 2024, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday. Sean Grayson, 31, who is white, received the maximum possible sentence after he was convicted of second-degree murder in October. The former sheriff’s deputy was initially charged with three counts of first-degree murder, but a jury convicted him of the lesser charge. On July 6, 2024, Grayson and another sheriff’s deputy, who was not charged, arrived at Massey’s residence after she dialed 911. Massey, a single mother who struggled with mental health issues, appeared confused and grabbed a pot of “hot, steaming water” that Grayson had asked the other deputy to move. Grayson shot Massey, hitting her in the face, after she dropped the pot and picked it back up again. During the sentencing, Grayson apologized for his actions, saying he wished he could spare Massey’s family the pain he had caused. “I made a lot of mistakes that night. There were points when I should’ve acted, and I didn’t,” he said. “I made terrible decisions that night. I’m sorry.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
Patrick Dempsey, 60, has opened up about supporting his former on-screen friend Eric Dane, 53, who revealed in April that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). “It’s very hard for him, but I do try to stay in touch and see how he’s doing,” Dempsey told Parade, adding that Dane is a “wonderful human being” and has been “incredibly courageous” in the midst of his diagnosis. Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy alongside Dane, who portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan, said he tried to get his co-star to join him in his new series, Memory of a Killer. Yet he added, “I was happy to see that he [Dane] was here in Toronto working on, I think, another medical drama.” Despite Dane’s diagnosis, the actor has revealed that he wants to keep acting and appeared in an episode of the NBC drama Brilliant Minds, where he portrayed a character diagnosed with ALS. “I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything. I’ll take on any role,” Dane said at a virtual panel hosted by the I AM ALS organization in December.
For over a century, Madonna della Rosa has been displayed in the Spanish National Art Museum as a Raphael masterpiece. But now, with the invaluable assistance of AI, researchers have found that only parts of it may qualify as a true Raphael. The painting has always been attributed to the legendary artist, but for decades, some scholars have disputed that Saint Joseph was painted solely by Raphael, with many agreeing it was another in his workshop because of its slightly lower quality. Using an artificial intelligence technique that has been able to identify Raphael’s work 98 percent of the time, scientists have confirmed this theory by finding that Saint Joseph was indeed painted by another person. The researchers responsible for this new finding celebrated AI’s ability to assist in this discovery. “The computer sees far more deeply than the human eye, to [a] microscopic level,” mathematician and computer scientist Hassan Ugail told ScienceAlert. But he also believes that it won’t lead to a broader replacement of human talent, adding “this sort of software can be used as one tool to assist in the process.”
Singer Ray J says his partying lifestyle has caught up to him. On Instagram, the singer morbidly told his fans that “2027 is definitely a wrap” for him and revealed the heart issues that have arisen from his alcohol and drug use. “This is black,” he said, referring to his heart. He has had a long history of abusing the stimulant Adderall, telling his followers that he used to take “10 Addys” alongside drinking “four or five bottles a day.” Ray J disclosed to TMZ that he is now on Jardiance and Entresto, both drugs used to treat possible heart failure. Further treatment from his doctors could follow, including a possible surgery to place a pacemaker. In his statements, the singer also confirmed reports from earlier this month claiming that he was hospitalized for heart pains. Ray J, who dated Kim Kardashian on and off from 2003 to 2006 before their infamous sex tape leaked in 2007, says he is no longer on drugs or alcohol but remains bedridden. “As long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers,” Ray J told his fans.
A trio of Air Marshals was chased out of a Korean BBQ restaurant on Wednesday, after people mistook them for ICE agents. Marshals called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies to Plaza Mexico at around 6.20 p.m. amid a case of mistaken identity, with personnel from two stations responding. When the dozens of deputies reached the scene in the 3100 block of East Imperial Highway, a large crowd had gathered after rumors of their presence spread via social media “like wildfire,” CBS News reports. “We got texts here to the desk,” CBS L.A. assignment editor Mike Rogers said. “It was all over the internet, social media as well, and it turns out these were not ICE agents at all.” The deputies formed a protective line until unmarked vehicles arrived to pick up the marshals and take them to the Sheriff’s Department’s century station. At the time of writing, no arrests have been reported, and the crowd is understood to have dispersed soon after the Air Marshals, who are part of the Department of Homeland Security, were deployed. Acrimony towards ICE agents has reached a fever pitch following the killings of 37-year-olds Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,400-year-old Zapotec tomb in southern Mexico. It has been hailed by Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum as “the most important archaeological discovery of the past decade.” The burial site, located in San Pablo Huitzo, Oaxaca, dates back to around the year 600 and showcases the intricate artistry of the Zapotec civilization, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). The tomb’s entrance features an owl sculpture, inside whose beak sits a carved human head—likely representing the individual buried within. Owls held deep significance for the Zapotec, symbolizing night and death. Surrounding the burial chamber are multicolored murals and carvings, including two human figures at the doorway holding ceremonial artifacts, possibly acting as tomb guardians. Inside, an elaborate mural in ocher, white, green, red, and blue depicts a procession carrying copal, a resin used in ritual incense. A multidisciplinary INAH team is currently working to preserve the site by stabilizing the fragile murals, which have been damaged by tree roots, insects, and fluctuating environmental conditions.
International travelers are showing signs of hesitation following new rules from the Trump administration that would require some visitors to disclose their social media account activity. While it remains unclear which details would be collected or how they would be used, ESTA applicants under the Visa Waiver Program would reportedly need to provide account information for the past five years. ESTA currently allows citizens from 42 countries—including the U.K., Australia, Japan, Italy, and Israel—to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa, submitting only basic information like passport numbers, birth dates, and criminal history. A recent World Travel & Tourism Council survey of roughly 5,000 international residents found that about one-third would be less likely to travel to the U.S. under the new requirements. Two-thirds said the rules make the country feel less welcoming for both leisure and business trips. The WTTC warns that declining visitor numbers could slash U.S. tourism spending by an estimated $15.7 billion, cost more than 150,000 jobs, and weaken the country’s competitive standing in the global travel market.