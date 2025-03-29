Two federal judges have slammed the brakes on President Donald Trump’s revenge campaign on the law firms that investigated him.

The Friday rulings block the punishments that Trump levied in executive orders targeting Jenner & Block and WilmerHale, according to The New York Times. The orders had sought to bar the firms’ lawyers from federal buildings, meetings, and jobs.

District Court Judge John Bates, who ruled in the Jenner & Block case, called Trump’s executive order targeting the firm “disturbing” and “troubling.” Soon after issuing the ruling, Bates was joined by District Court Judge Richard Leon, who imposed a similar restraining order on behalf of WilmerHale. Trump targeted the firm for employing Robert Mueller, the special counsel who investigated Trump’s ties to Russia.

Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation on May 29, 2019 at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The judges have permitted the Trump administration to strip security clearances from lawyers at the firms, however.

In addition to these two firms, another targeted by the president, Perkins Coie, has won an early legal battle against him. Last week, a judge blocked Trump’s most severe sanctions against the firm. The administration’s bid to disqualify the judge in question, Beryl Howell, whom they allege is biased against Trump, has also failed.

Some firms, though, such as Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has opted to make a deal with Trump rather than face an anticipated executive order.

The company agreed to conduct $100 million worth of pro bono legal work for the president’s administration, Trump said Friday, admitting it was “essentially a settlement.” Skadden will also offer fellowships to law school graduates working on MAGA-aligned projects and has eliminated its initiatives aimed at diversity, equity, and inclusion.

A representative for the firm told the Times that it looked forward to a “productive relationship” with Trump.

“We firmly believe that this outcome is in the best interests of our clients, our people, and our firm,” the firm said.

The firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton, and Garrison also cut a deal with Trump rather than fight a legal battle. It agreed to do $40 million in pro-bono work.

Earlier this week, Trump bragged about his successful shakedowns.

“They’re all bending and saying, ‘Sir, thank you very much,‘” he said and added that they were asking: “‘Where do I sign? Where do I sign?‘”