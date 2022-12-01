Two Kids Among 5 Found Dead in Chicago-Area Home
HEARTBREAKING
Two children were among five people found dead early Wednesday in a home in Chicago’s northeastern suburbs. The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers made the grim discovery after a request for a welfare check on a woman living in the home. No further details were immediately available on the victims or the circumstances of their deaths, but police said a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was domestic in nature. Neighbors interviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times said a husband and wife were raising two young kids in the home, where a grandmother also lived. The children were thought to be around 3 and 7 years old. “They were a regular-looking family. The husband was a nice guy, he’d say hello in the morning when dropping off the girls at the bus,” one neighbor told the Sun-Times. Another neighbor expressed shock at the “devastating” development,” telling the newspaper, “There’s five dead bodies over there.”