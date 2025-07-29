President Trump wheeled out his questionable Scottish accent during the opening ceremony of his new golf course while telling a dubious story about the late James Bond actor Sean Connery. Trump was delivering remarks before cutting the ribbon on a new course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning when he launched into a story about the Scottish actor, who died in 2020. “I just want to thank everybody. This has been an unbelievable development. The land, they said, couldn’t get zoned, it was an impossibility,” he began, teeing up his Scottish accent and adding, “And Sean Connery said: ‘Let the bloody bloke build his golf course.’ Once he said that, everything came into line.” Trump has previously claimed to have been helped by Connery, referring to both his Aberdeenshire links and his course in Turnberry, South Ayrshire. However, Martin Ford, the Aberdeenshire councillor who was chair of the planning committee that initially refused Trump’s application to build his new resort, told the Guardian days after Connery died that the story was false. “Mr Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission,” Ford said.
Two Children Dead After Barge Capsizes Youth Sailing Group Boat
Two children participating in a Miami Yacht Club youth sailing program have died after their boat was struck by a barge. All six people, including one adult and five children, aboard the sailboat were recovered from the water and transported to the hospital. Two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospital, and a further two people are understood to remain in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. Miami Beach Police Department said the yacht club’s vessel had capsized in Biscayne Bay, between Monument Island and Hibiscus Islands, after Monday’s collision. The Coast Guard offered its condolences to the families of the deceased. “Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” local commander Captain Frank Florio said. “The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and identify steps to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.”
A witness who was inside the Manhattan office building where a gunman with an assault rifle killed four people on Monday has described the harrowing experience to ABC News. She said she was watching a presentation on the second floor of the building with about 150 people when she heard shots fired from the first floor. “We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room,” Jessica Chen said. “Some went out in the back door, out onto the street. Other people, including me, we ran into the conference room and then eventually barricaded the tables across the doors and just stayed still.” She texted her parents and other people in her life that she loved them, she said. “We were honestly really, really scared.” She said it was clear that many of the attendees had been through active shooter trainings at school, and “we were all, unfortunately, prepared.” She said one person “had a direct line with the police, updating them,” and they were barricaded in the room while police went upstairs to follow the shooter, who appeared to be headed for the 33rd floor. The suspect died on the 33rd floor from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing four people, including a New York City Police Department officer, officials said in a press conference Monday night. He had walked into the lobby with a rifle and opened fire, according to New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Chicago Cubs icon and Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has died at the age of 65 after a battle with prostate cancer, the team confirmed. “Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement after Sandberg’s death on Monday. “His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career. He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father, and grandfather.” Born in Spokane, Washington, Sandberg excelled in baseball, football, and basketball in high school before choosing baseball over a football scholarship. Drafted by the Phillies in 1978, he was traded to the Cubs in 1982, where he became a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner. His legendary performance in the 1984 “Sandberg Game,” which saw him hit two game-tying homers against the Cardinals, cemented his legacy as a great all-rounder. That year, he won NL MVP and led the Cubs to their first postseason since 1945.
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, which kicked off in April and concluded in Las Vegas last weekend, set several records, including the highest-grossing country tour ever. Stats from Billboard Boxscore show the tour in support of her Grammy-winning 2024 album raked in $407.6 million—an amount achieved over just 32 shows. That efficiency in reaching the $400 million threshold is also a record. Over the course of her nine-city tour, Beyoncé also became the first woman—and the first American—to make that amount over two tours, with the other being her 2023 Renaissance tour, which brought in $579 million from 56 shows. The three-month Cowboy Carter tour went smoothly, except for a stage prop malfunction at a June show in Houston, Texas. There, a Cadillac held above the audience with ropes tilted dangerously to one side, nearly tossing Beyoncé out. She was then lowered into the crowd, and the show soon wrapped up without incident.
Office workers’ frantic attempts to barricade doors inside the New York building that was the scene of a shooting rampage on Monday have been revealed. A dramatic photo from an employee at investment company Blackstone and sent to ABC7 New York shows office furniture piled against a door in an effort to stop the shooter from entering. The outlet published another photo from inside the office in another report. The shooter did not reach the workers, it added. Suspect Shane Tamura opened fire inside the skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue, armed with an M4 assault-style rifle. He is accused of killing four people, including NYPD officer Didarul Islam, and injuring a fifth person who remains in critical but stable condition. New York Mayor Eric Adams called it a “violent, despicable” act. The suspect fired off shots in the lobby of the building before heading to the elevator, shooting a security guard, and going up to the 33rd floor, where he shot another person before taking his own life.
United Airlines has resumed their ‘most hated’ policy of charging solo passengers more. Known as the ‘Single Tax’ Rule, an Investigation by Thrifty Traveler found that United Airlines charged single passengers more than those traveling in groups by a price premium of at least 8 percent. The investigation searched for flights for one passenger, and compared the prices after changing the filters for two passengers or more. They saw ticket price per person drop significantly for groups than for individuals, keeping all other factors constant. Other prominent airlines are also under fire for having implemented a similar policy in the past, such as Delta and American Airlines. But after the initial investigation caused backlash from critics, Delta and United Airlines promised to repeal the hated rule—until United quietly brought it back. Critics have argued that the price premium unfairly targets individuals who fly alone, especially for business purposes. This policy change adds to the controversies United Airlines has found itself in during recent months, including selling customer data and reducing the number of flights available, all while blaming the cuts on customers for not traveling enough.
Las Vegas Raiders star Christian Wilkins was released from the team on Thursday, following an unfortunate kissing incident in the team’s locker room. A witness told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the kiss on the head was “playful,” but the unnamed recipient took offense to the act, reporting Wilkins to the team’s human resources department. ESPN clarified that the football player’s release from the team was not entirely due to the kiss; a foot injury from last October has also held the defensive tackler back. The dispute stemmed from the Raiders’ team requiring Wilkins to undergo a second surgery for his injury, but Wilkins failed to do so. Wilkins joined the team in 2024, signing a four-year contract with a $110 million deal with $84.75 million guaranteed. Parting from the team has cost Wilkins the remainder of his contract, with $35.2 million effectively voided. “With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season,” said the Raiders in a press release. The NFL Players Association has since filed a non injury grievance against the Raiders on behalf of the football player.
Federal agents stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight moments after it landed in San Francisco on Saturday night, arresting co-pilot Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, on charges of sex crimes against a child, KVTU reports. He is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on “five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age,” and is being held on $5 million bail, the sheriff’s department told KVTU. The dramatic incident happened after Delta Flight 2809 arrived from Minneapolis at around 9:35 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 757 had already been delayed by heavy fog. As passengers waited to exit, plainclothes law enforcement boarded and moved swiftly through the cabin. “A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit,” a passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle. She described at least 10 agents, including personnel from Homeland Security Investigations and air marshals. The officers “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him and ushered him off the plane,” she said. Bhagwagar has been suspended from Delta pending the investigation, the airline wrote in a statement.
Heidi Klum is one of the most recognizable faces in fashion. At 52, she has no plans to strut away from the spotlight, even when that attention turns sour in the comment section. The model and Project Runway host has been part of the modeling industry since she was 19, with her 21-year-old daughter Leni following in her mother’s footsteps three decades later. In 2024, the mother-daughter duo posed together in a lingerie advertisement for the Italian brand Intimissimi, sparking significant backlash and leading Klum to disable her Instagram comments. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,’” Klum said in an interview with People. “But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that.” The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Sports Illustrated cover girl says her openness with her body doesn’t just stem from comfort, but rather from her nationality. “I’ve always been very open with my body,” she told People. “When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European…my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”