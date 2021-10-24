Two Kids Dead and Eight Injured When Drag Car Spun Off Track

Read it at NBC News
A 6-year-old boy was killed immediately when a drag racing car flew off a modified race track on an airport runway in Kerrville, Texas, on Saturday. An 8-year-old boy who was also struck died later in hospital, according to NBC News. Eight others were also injured including a 3-month-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. The 34-year-old male driver is listed in stable condition. The accident occurred at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, northwest of San Antonio, which was hosting the “Airport Race Wars 2” event.