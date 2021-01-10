Two Killed in Chaotic Shooting Spree in Chicago
SENSELESS
At least two people were killed and several others injured Saturday in a chaotic shooting spree in Chicago. Police say the deadly chain of events began on Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side, where a man walked into an apartment building and, after asking two women to use a phone, opened fire at them, killing one. A short time later, reports came pouring in about a man fatally shot in a parking garage not far from the scene of the first shooting. The suspect then headed north and turned up in Evanston, where police say he took a woman hostage in an IHOP before shooting her and leading officers on a chase. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police in a Dollar General parking lot a short time later, authorities said. The woman shot in IHOP was described as in critical condition. Investigators were still working late Saturday to piece together all the separate incidents. “We believe this offender was involved in some other incidents in Chicago, I’m not quite sure specifically what those were,” Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook told reporters at a late-night press conference.