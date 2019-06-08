Two Killed in Long Island Plane Crash, but Dog on Board Survives

Two people were killed Saturday when a small plane went down on Long Island—but local police say a dog that was also on board somehow survived. The plane, a Beechcraft A36, was en route to Bedford, Massachusetts, when it crashed around 9:15 a.m. in Mattituck, CBS New York reports. A witness named William Wallace told the news outlet that he saw the plane flying very low before it crashed. “Being as low as he was and I think about it, I didn’t hear anything so maybe his engine was already cut on him already and that’s why he was listing,” he was quoted as saying. The cause of the crash is not yet known, but the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The victims have not yet been identified. The dog that survived the crash was reportedly found by a local farmer before being turned over to Southold Police, who are waiting for friends of the victims to pick it up.