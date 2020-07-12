Two Killed in Stabbing Attack in Washington State Apartment Building
At least two people were killed late Saturday after an apparent stabbing attack in a Washington state apartment complex. The Bellevue Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired and a possible stabbing to find one person already dead at the scene. Another victim who was critically injured later succumbed to the injuries, and two others were hospitalized, police said. Police said the incident was not a random attack, and all those involved were apparently attending a housewarming party. The suspect was said to be “accounted for” but it was not immediately clear if the suspect was among the deceased. Local media outlets, citing eyewitnesses, reported that a man had pulled out a knife at a party and attacked several guests before another guest fired a gun at him.