Two Killed in Vintage WWII Fighter Crash in Texas

Two people were killed Saturday when a privately owned vintage World War II Mustang fighter airplane crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex after a flyover event in Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando Moreno said both the plane’s pilot and passenger died in the crash in Fredericksburg. Their names have not been released. Rorie Cartier, the director of the National Museum of the Pacific War, for which the aircraft was performing a flyover as part of a history show, told the Associated Press that one of those killed was a military veteran. The aircraft reportedly damaged several vehicles in the parking lot but there were no reports of injuries on the ground. The P-51D Mustang fighter was made by North American Aviation in 1940 and was used by U.S. forces in both World War II and the Korean War.