CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two Killed, Three Wounded in San Jose Shooting
DEVELOPING
Read it at The San Francisco Chronicle
Two people died at the scene of a Tuesday night shooting in downtown San Jose, California, near San Jose State University, according to local police. Three others suffered at least one gunshot wound and were recovering at nearby hospitals in unknown conditions. The gunman had not been taken into custody when authorities delivered a preliminary announcement of the attack. Police did not disclose a motive or the victims’ identities. “This investigation is still active,” Sergeant Christian Camarillo told the San Francisco Chronicle.