Two MAGA Stars Tapped to Replace Charlie Kirk on His Program

Salem Radio Network—the conservative radio service that platformed Charlie Kirk’s show before his death—has picked two new figures to fill Kirk’s airtime.

Senior political CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings and the editor-in-chief of far-right website Breitbart, Alex Marlow, will take up the two hours Kirk initially had for his show, The Charlie Kirk Show, that ran from noon—2 p.m. ET.

Beginning Jan. 5, Marlow will host the noon—1 p.m. ET slot. Jennings, who already hosts The Scott Jennings Show from 2—3 p.m. ET, will expand his time slot, taking over from Marlow at 1 and hosting until 3 p.m. ET, Axios reported.

"These are some of the most important hours in talk radio," Scott Jennings said when his show was expanded to fill some of Charlie Kirk's air time. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Courtesy of the Rainey Center

“To my friend Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team, thank you for your stewardship of Charlie’s radio legacy... These are some of the most important hours in talk radio,” Jennings told the outlet of his new, longer time slot.

Marlow, meanwhile, commented on the “rare pleasure” it was “to be a weekly guest on my friend Charlie Kirk’s show during the last year of his life... I can’t wait to get started.”

Alex Marlow called Charlie Kirk a "friend," while explaining he "can’t wait to get started" filling Kirk's airtime. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

The move comes after Kirk was assassinated in September while speaking at a Turning Point USA—the organization Kirk founded—event at Utah Valley State University.

His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, appeared in-person in court last week for the first time since the shooting, where he faces six felony charges and the prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

Turning Point USA will continue to run Kirk’s program—now co-hosted by Turning Point’s Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff—as a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Kolvet told Axios that while TPUSA will continue to produce the show in other avenues, they ultimately “agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion.”

“While some of the details around how we want to distribute the show will change, our friendship and trust in Salem does not,” he added.

A representative for Salem told the outlet that the network expects over 300 radio stations to broadcast the shows, garnering over 1.2 million listeners a week. They also expect over a million additional listeners to catch the shows via podcasts.