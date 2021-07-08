CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two McDonald’s Employees Charged After Mom Finds Suboxone in Happy Meal
I’M LOVING IT?
Read it at News Center Maine
Two McDonald’s employees are facing drug charges after a mom in Auburn, Maine, found Suboxone in her 11-year-old’s Happy Meal. Shirlee Marchesseault complained to police on June 30 that she had discovered the prescription drug, most often used to treat heroin addicts, alongside her son’s McNuggets and Luca toy. Michael Sevey is charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession, and Mariah Grant is charged with felony unlawful trafficking. After reviewing surveillance footage, police believe two packets of the drug fell from Sevey’s shirt pocket into the box after Grant sold them to him. Neither still works at the Auburn McDonald’s.