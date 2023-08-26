Two Men Arrested for Arson Amid Deadly Wildfires in Greece
‘DESPICABLE’
Greek fire department officials arrested two men for arson on Saturday as authorities attempt to tame deadly blazes in what is now the largest wildfire the European Union has ever faced. One man allegedly set fire to dried grass in the Karystos area and admitted to lighting four other fires in the area in July and August, according to the fire department. Similarly, the second man has been accused of deliberately setting fire to dried vegetation. The two men add to the 163 people who officials have already arrested on fire-related charges, including 118 for negligence and 24 for arson, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Friday. Earlier this week, officials said the bodies of 18 people had been discovered in the northeastern Alexandroupolis region, and since then, at least 21 are believed to have been killed by the wildfires. “What is happening is not just unacceptable, but despicable and criminal,” Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Thursday. “You are committing a crime against the country. … We will find you. You will be held accountable to justice.”