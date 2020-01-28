Two Men Have Died in ICE Custody Since Saturday, Says Report
A Cuban man reportedly died Monday in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, just two days after officials confirmed that a British man died in its custody on Saturday. BuzzFeed News reports the unnamed 63-year-old Cuban died at a Florida hospital and the cause has been preliminarily identified as a cardiac arrest. The Briton, 39-year-old Ben James Owen, died at the Baker County Detention Center in Florida ahead of deportation proceedings. Officials said the preliminary cause of his death appeared to be “self-inflicted strangulation.” The two deaths bring the total number of people who have died in ICE custody since October to six. “ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases,” ICE said in a statement after it confirmed Owen’s death this week.