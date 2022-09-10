Two Men Tied Indicted in Alex Murdaugh's Alleged Drug Ring Had Ties to Bloods-Affiliated Gang

More violent twists have arisen out of the infamous Murdaugh murder mystery. Two “cousins” of the street gang the Walterboro Cowboys, which has ties to the Bloods, have been dragged into the mix due to the fact that they might be involved in Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money-laundering pipeline.

Jerry Rivers and Spencer Anwan Roberts, close friends of the Cowboys gang, were indicted Aug. 19 on charges that prosecutors say could involve being part of Murdaugh’s Low Country drug situation. This happened on the same day that Murdaugh was hit with yet another indictment.

Murdaugh was arrested in July for the murders of his wife and son at his family hunting lodge in June 2021. A source told the New York Post that Murdaugh “runs half the drugs in this country.” Now, he faces some 90 charges of financial wrongdoing, along with the murders.

“There’s still a lot more to come out and a lot more surprises, I’d bet my life on it,” a Charleston law enforcement officer told the New York Post. Reportedly, the Cowboys’ drug operation may play a bigger role than anyone else in the South Carolina coast.

Money “misappropriated” by Murdaugh was sent through his alleged accomplice, Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith, who is now in jail. Per South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters, after Smith, the money “continued downstream” to Rivers and Roberts.

“I ain’t done nothin. I’ve been railroaded,” Rivers told the New York Post after having to post a $150,000 bond.

The ongoing Murdaugh murder case devloved into a major shouting match just over a week ago when his lawyer interrupted the prosecution to accuse them of trying to “hijack” the evidence. Murdaugh has also been involved in several lawsuits, including the theft of millions from wrongful death payout for his former housekeeper and that he conspired a boat crash involving his late son Paul.