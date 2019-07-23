CHEAT SHEET
(NOT) THE HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH
Three People Charged in Disneyland Toontown Fight Caught on Camera: Prosecutors
Three adults have been charged for their involvement in a brawl caught on camera earlier this month at Disneyland’s Toontown, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, has been hit with five felony charges and nine misdemeanors for attacking his sister, brother-in-law, and girlfriend, as well endangering his child and three other children who were at Disneyland, prosecutors allege. Robinson also allegedly threatened to “to kill members of his family as he drove out of a Disneyland parking structure” before assaulting a Disneyland employee with his car on July 6, according to a press release.
“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere,” said DA Todd Spitzer. Robinson’s sister, 40-year-old Andrea Nicole Robinson, was charged with five misdemeanors, including four counts of battery and one count of assault, according to the release. Her husband, 44-year-old Daman Petrie, was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, prosecutors said. The viral video shows the family members throwing punches, pulling hair, and knocking people down to the ground during the fight. One woman who has not been identified appears to be a victim.