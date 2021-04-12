Not One, but Two, Met Galas Will Return for 2021
ROLL OUT THE CARPET
The 2020 Met Gala red carpet may have been canceled (and moved online), but the event will come roaring back in 2021. As reported in The New York Times, the annual star-studded fundraiser will return for 2021, though the party will be held at the end of Fashion Week in September rather than its traditional first Monday in May. This year’s theme will celebrate American designers and be split into two separate shows, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The second exhibit “will center on 300 years of historic narratives both personal and political,” including the famous 1973 Battle of Versailles runway show competition in which American designers faced off against their French counterparts.
Both exhibits aim to address the social and political movements of 2020, and the history of racism in American fashion. However, as the Times reported, all of the Costume Institute’s curators are white. Franklin Leonard, who founded annual The Black List collection of unproduced screenplays, and Selma cinematographer Bradford Young are tapped as collaborators for the exhibitions. While the party hosts have not been officially named yet, Tom Ford and Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman are rumored to have those roles.