Two Molotov Cocktails Lobbed at Anti-Abortion Organization in Oregon
An anti-abortion organization said someone lobbed two Molotov cocktails at its Oregon office on Sunday night, causing a small fire to break out. Oregon Right to Life said one of the devices exploded but the office was empty and no one was harmed. “Understandably, our team is shaken up,” executive director Lois Anderson said. Keizer police said the building only suffered minor damage. It’s the second known attack on anti-abortion groups in the wake of the extraordinary leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Two Molotov cocktails were found inside the torched Wisconsin office of an anti-abortion group on Sunday morning, and threatening messages were scrawled on the building.