CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Two More Amazon Warehouse Workers Have Died of Coronavirus

    PACKAGES & PERIL

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Lucas Jackson/Reuters

    Two more Amazon warehouse workers have died of the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll within the company to seven. George Leigh, who worked at a distribution center in Bethpage, New York, died April 9, CNBC reports. He worked at the facility until March 28. An unidentified employee who worked at an Indianapolis warehouse until April 19th has also died, according to The Verge. The company has faced employee protests over its handling of COVID-19, and workers say the company is not doing enough to protect them from the virus. More than a dozen state attorneys general sent a letter Tuesday requesting data from the company on positive cases among Amazon employees.

    Read it at CNBC