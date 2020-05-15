Two More Amazon Warehouse Workers Have Died of Coronavirus

Read it at CNBC
Two more Amazon warehouse workers have died of the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll within the company to seven. George Leigh, who worked at a distribution center in Bethpage, New York, died April 9, CNBC reports. He worked at the facility until March 28. An unidentified employee who worked at an Indianapolis warehouse until April 19th has also died, according to The Verge. The company has faced employee protests over its handling of COVID-19, and workers say the company is not doing enough to protect them from the virus. More than a dozen state attorneys general sent a letter Tuesday requesting data from the company on positive cases among Amazon employees.