Two More Armie Hammer Exes Come Forward With Disturbing Claims
‘KIND OF A SCARY PERSON’
Two more ex-girlfriends of Armie Hammer have come forward with disturbing stories about the scandal-rocked actor. Courtney Vucekovich, 30, told Vanity Fair that Hammer talked her into a “bondage scenario” and that she ended up in trauma therapy after she ended the three-month romance last year. “One of the most shocking things, that I realized he did to other women, is he says that he never tied up a human being before, only mannequins,” she said. Paige Lorenze, 23, told the magazine that she broke it off with Hammer after the Call Me by Your Name star “started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do” and that she did it over text message because she was worried how he would react in person. “You never know what you’re going to get with him—he’s kind of a scary person,” the design student said.
Hammer’s attorney responded to the women’s accounts with a statement: “All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory.” His career, however, is in a shambles; his agent dropped him, and he was replaced in the movie Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez.