Thai Navy SEALs: All Soccer Boys and Coach Rescued From Cave

All 12 boys who became trapped in a Thai cave over two weeks ago have been rescued alongside their coach, according to the Thai Navy SEALs, bringing an end to a mission which gripped the world. Divers managed to rescue eight boys Sunday and Monday, and confirmed Tuesday afternoon local time that the four remaining kids and their coach had been all been brought to safety. They are all believed to be in good health. “The 12 Wild Boars and coach have emerged from the cave and they are safe,” the Thai navy SEAL unit said on its official Facebook page, referring to the team's name. The South Asia correspondent for The Guardian, Michael Safi, posted a video from the scene saying: "Cheers, applause, relief at the volunteer site." Although the boys are safe, the mission was marred by the death of a former Thai navy diver who died last Friday while on a re-supply mission inside the cave in support of the rescue.
