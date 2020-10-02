CHEAT SHEET
Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported at White House
Hours after President Trump, his wife, the chair of the Republican National Committee, and other high-ranking government officials tested positive for the novel coronavirus, two additional cases of the deadly disease were reported at the White House, according to CNN. An internal memo from the White House Correspondents Association board to reporters said the cases were confirmed in a journalist who was tested on Friday and a staffer at the West Wing who sits in the “lower press” area. “All other journalists tested today tested negative,” the memo said.