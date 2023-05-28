Two More Horses Euthanized at Churchill Downs

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Two more horses have been euthanized after injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing the number of fatalities in the last month to a dozen. “We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers,” the track, which is home to the Kentucky Derby, said in a statement on Saturday. “We are troubled by this recent string of fatalities. It is extremely inconsistent with the outcomes we have experienced over the years.”