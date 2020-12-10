Two More Judges Very Unimpressed by Sidney Powell’s Kraken
DISMISSED!
The ludicrous legal challenges to the election of Joe Biden have left two more judges bewildered. This time it’s federal judges in Arizona and Wisconsin, who tossed lawsuits filed by Kraken-obsessed Sidney Powell, an ally of Donald Trump, and mincing no words about them. “Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country. One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so,” the Wisconsin judge, Pamela Pepper, wrote in her dismissal. The day before, Pepper called a similar lawsuit “bass-ackward.” The Arizona judge, Diane Humetewa, said Team Trump’s allegations were “sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence.” She continued: “The allegations they put forth to support their claims of fraud fail in their particularity and plausibility. Plaintiffs append over three hundred pages of attachments, which are only impressive for their volume. The various affidavits and expert reports are largely based on anonymous witnesses, hearsay, and irrelevant analysis of unrelated elections.” Ouch.