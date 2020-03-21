Two More Members of New Jersey Family Test Positive for COVID-19
The youngest of 11 children in a New Jersey family that lost four members to the novel coronavirus has tested positive for the illness, and so has her daughter. Elizabeth Fusco lost her mother, 73-year-old Grace Fusco, her brothers Carmine Fusco and Vincent Fusco Jr., and her older sister Rita Fusco-Jackson all within the last week. Twenty members of the family, including Elizabeth and her daughter, were put under quarantine as they awaited test results for the virus. “They were the roots of our lives,” Elizabeth told CNN on Thursday night, adding, “It’s like the second we start to grieve about one, the phone rings and there's another person gone, taken from us forever.” The late mother’s cousin, Paradiso Fodera, said three other relatives are being hospitalized for the virus and two of them are on life support.