Two More Cops Fired After Man Is Left Paralyzed
‘ACCOUNTABILITY’
The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners announced Wednesday that two more police officers have been fired in connection with an incident in which a man was left paralyzed while being transported in a police van. Randy Cox was seriously injured in June 2022 as he was handcuffed in the back of the van when it stopped abruptly. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the van’s wall. Officers Betsy Segui and Oscar Diaz were fired after the Board of Police Commissioners passed a motion recommending their dismissal. Their firings come after officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Louis Riviera were similarly dismissed earlier this month. “The votes by the Board of Police Commissioners this evening and earlier this month to terminate these officers are important and necessary steps towards ensuring accountability for the mistreatment of Randy Cox while he was in their custody and care,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement.