Two More Prospective Trump Jurors Share Their Impressions of the Trial
SPEAKING OUT
The New York Times caught up with two of the prospective jurors who were ultimately excused from serving on the jury in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money case, with both telling the Gray Lady that they were shocked to see the level of public scrutiny they were subjected to simply because they might have served on the high-profile case. The Times withheld both people’s names and identifying information for their personal safety, identifying them only as a man and a woman. Both said they were relieved not to have been picked. The man, for his part, added that he felt he was dismissed too quickly, based on past social media criticism of Trump—and said that he found one of the former president’s lawyers, Todd Blanche, to be disingenuous thanks to a faux-“folksy” demeanor. The woman said she found it jarring to be so close to Trump, and was “struck” by the fact that Trump appeared to engender a campaign atmosphere even while sitting for his own criminal trial.