Two More Russian Army Commanders Killed in Ukraine, Reports Say
CUT YOUR LOSSES
Two commanders participating in Russia’s globally condemned invasion of Ukraine were killed Friday, according to Western officials cited by The Independent. Since the war began nine days ago, three senior officers in the Russian military have so far lost their lives to fierce resistance on the Ukrainian side. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central District, died in combat. Russian troops have reportedly been sticking with tactics that proved unsuccessful, rather than cutting their losses and trying something new. “In this campaign, it’s been remarkable that they have continued to reinforce failure,” an unidentified Western official told The Independent. “That lack of operational agility I find surprising.”