Two More Trump Campaign Staffers Working on Tulsa Rally Test Positive for COVID-19
Two Trump campaign staffers who attended the president’s Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally Saturday have tested positive for COVID-19, according to campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. The two staffers, members of the advance team, were wearing masks throughout the event, Murtaugh said. Previously, six members of Trump’s advance team tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday ahead of the rally. The staffers who tested positive on Saturday were immediately quarantined, Murtaugh said at the time.
Concerns of spreading the coronavirus swirled over the Tulsa rally, as the majority of attendees did not wear face masks to the event. Likewise, campaign staff who arrived in Tulsa before the rally had not worn masks and did not take precautions when in town, according to NBC.