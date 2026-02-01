Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Two Movies That Beat ‘Melania’ at Box Office Revealed

AND THE WINNER IS...
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.01.26 4:04PM EST 
Melania Trump at premiere
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill/WireImage

Melania’s eponymous documentary ranked far behind its other competitors during the opening weekend. It made a paltry $7 million dollars on its opening weekend, compared to its $40 million production budget and $35 million marketing budget. Horror movie Send Help and the sci-fi Iron Lung took the box office crown away from first lady Melania Trump. Box office frontrunner Send Help made almost triple that of Trump’s pet project at a stunning $20 million debut, according to industry estimates. Video game YouTuber Markiplier’s Iron Lung came in a close second at an impressive $18 million at the North American box office. Melania did better than Hollywood insiders expected, who projected a $5 million opening, but it was not enough to turn a profit. In fourth place was Disney’s Zootopia 2, which took in $5.8 million. Action thriller Shelter had a disappointing opening week, ranking fifth at $5.5 million. Mercy, Marty Supreme, and The Housemaid also appeared in the top 10.

Read it at Barron's

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Iconic ‘Sanford and Son’ Actor Dies at Age 79
TRAILBLAZER
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.01.26 4:55PM EST 
Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford
SANFORD AND SON -- Pictured: Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Iconic 70s actor Demond Wilson has died at age 79. Wilson is best known for starring as Lamont Sanford, Fred Sanford’s son, in Sanford and Son, one of the first television programs with a mostly Black cast. Wilson served in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart before he began acting. The show ran for six seasons and was a big hit for audiences nationwide. Afterward, Wilson aimed to go back to serving his community. While he made a handful of film appearances, he decided that it wasn’t a fulfilling career for him, telling the Los Angeles Times it was “emotionally exhausting because I had to make it appear that I was excited about what I was doing,” and became a minister in the 1980s. His publicist, Mark Goldman, confirmed that Wilson died following complications from cancer. In a statement to the Associated Press, Goldman said, “Through his work on screen, his writing, and his ministry, he sought to uplift others and leave a meaningful impact on the communities he served.” He leaves behind his wife Cicely and six children.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The Skechers x John Deere Collection Blends Heritage-Driven Style With Modern Comfort
RUGGED, REFINED
Scouted Staff
Published 01.28.26 12:10PM EST 
Tongue of Skechers John Deere shoe collaboration.
Skechers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As utility-inspired style continues to influence modern wardrobes, Skechers and John Deere, two brands built on performance and dependability, have teamed up on a footwear collaboration designed to work hard and transition effortlessly into everyday life. This collection blends heritage-driven style with modern comfort, delivering utility-forward footwear for adults and kids. With classic lace-up silhouettes and a clean aesthetic, these boots are a natural fit for job sites, city streets, and weekend adventures.

Sergeants - Aldridge
Shop At Skechers$130

Free Shipping

The adult sizes come in Slip-ins, waterproof, slip-resistant, and Goodyear Rubber Outsole styles. Built for long hours and active lifestyles, the lineup fuses John Deere’s workwear DNA with Skechers’ signature comfort technologies.

Play Scene - Barn-Squad Buddies
Shop At Skechers$45

Free Shipping

The kids’ lineup includes playful styles inspired by the iconic John Deere tractor. Designed for outdoor play, school days, and backyard adventures, these durable shoes let kids “work” alongside the grown-ups in style.

Check out Skechers’ utility-inspired fashion to upgrade any workday or excursion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘SNL’ Pays Tribute to Comedy Star After Death
LEGENDARY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.01.26 11:48AM EST 
Catherine O'Hara poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2025
Catherine O'Hara poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2025 Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

Beloved comedy actress Catherine O’Hara, who died on Friday at the age of 71, received a touching tribute on SNL. Producers played an image of her on screen to conclude this weekend’s show. SNL also posted a similar tribute to the Home Alone actress on X with a heart emoji. O’Hara has been close to the show for decades. She was cast on the show in 1981. She left, however, to return to the show, “Second City Television,” which secured a new deal for more seasons at the same time. For her, it proved to be the right decision, as the show ran for 8 years and won a Primetime Emmy Award. She returned to SNL as a host, leading the show twice in the early ’90s. O’Hara passed away from an unidentified illness on Friday. Reports find that she was facing breathing difficulties before her passing. O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, 74, and two sons, Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.

A screenshot of an X post from Saturday Night Live honoring Catherine O'Hara.
A screenshot of an X post from Saturday Night Live honoring Catherine O'Hara. Screenshot/Saturday Night Live/X
Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Announces Tragic Loss
‘LOVE OF MY LIFE’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.01.26 1:45AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: (L-R) Jonathan Daviss, Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus attend 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: (L-R) Jonathan Daviss, Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus attend 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic) Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter, Codi Dreaux Broadus, has passed away, his daughter, Cori Broadus, has announced. Sharing the news on Instagram, the legendary rapper’s youngest child wrote: “Monday; I lost the love of my life. My Codi” over a black-and-white image of her holding the baby. “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” wrote Wayne Deuce, Cori’s fiancé, in his own post to the platform. Cori’s daughter was born extremely premature at just 25 weeks, with an emergency C-section performed as the 26-year-old developed HELLP syndrome, a severe form of preeclampsia. After a long, 10-month fight in the NICU, Cori was finally able to bring Codi home on Jan. 6. The baby’s cause of death is not yet known. Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has yet to publicly comment on the loss, but his son has shared a message of support for his sister on Instagram, writing: “Lil sis we got you forever.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Build Your Dream Bed With This Customizable Bed Frame
SLEEP EASY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.29.26 5:53PM EST 
Cozey Ara Bed System styled in a modern bedroom with upholstered bed frame, neutral fabric finish, white bedding, and minimalist decor
Cozey

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After finding your dream mattress, you may be tempted to settle for a basic bed frame. However, the right bed frame does more than just support your mattress—it elevates comfort and style and may even extend its lifespan. Cozey, a leading name in the North American furniture industry, has just released its new bedroom collection, headlined by the Ara Bed System.

It’s a fully upholstered, modular bed designed to adapt to your space and style. It features a smart clip-on assembly supported by a universal frame, foldable panels, and a foldable headboard, making setup surprisingly simple. But what really sets Ara apart is the sheer customizability.

Ara Bed System
Shop At Cozey

From the headboard and frame to the color, material, and finish, the bed frame can be tailored to your tastes and needs. The result is a bed that truly feels made for you—perfectly suited to your style, comfort, and, most importantly, your space.

Launching alongside the Ara Bed System are Cozey’s duvet and sheet sets. The former includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams, while the latter includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available in soft-washed cotton, luxe sateen, and cool bamboo, these bedding essentials are designed to complement the Ara with the same focus on comfort and versatility. If you’re going to invest in a quality mattress, it’s well worth it to opt for a premium bed frame as well, and the Ara Bed System is second to none.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘80s Star Doesn’t Want to See Her Movies Remade
ORIGINALITY, PLEASE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.31.26 10:38PM EST 
articles/2015/03/20/the-breakfast-club-turns-30-molly-ringwald-and-ally-sheedy-dish-on-the-john-hughes-classic/150318-stern-breakfast-club-tease_peftut
Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Molly Ringwald doesn’t want anyone recreating the John Hughes movies that brought her international acclaim. And she knows the late director didn’t want that either. “He didn’t want the films to be remade,” Ringwald, 57, told People at the Sundance Film Festival. “And I don’t think that they should be really.” Having made her mark in Hughes’ classic ‘80s flicks like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Pretty in Pink, she argued that those tales are of their era—and should be left there. “I feel like if somebody does something, I would prefer that they do something … that takes from Breakfast Club and then builds on [it], and represents this generation’s issues rather than to try to recreate what was of a different time,” she explained. She has also written about her mixed feelings on the way Hughes handled gender, race, and sexuality in his films. Hughes, who passed away in 2009, was famous for his coming-of-age stories like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and comedies including Home Alone and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Ringwald added that his films can’t be remade as the late director himself hadn’t wanted them to be. She was speaking at the premiere of another teen drama, Run Amok, in which she stars.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Epstein Was Banned from Video Game Platform for ‘Abuse’
GAME OVER
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.31.26 6:46PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005. (Photo by Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005. (Photo by Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein never stood trial for the heinous crimes he was accused of, but there was one place where he did suffer consequences for his actions: Xbox Live. One of the approximately 3 million pages released in the latest dump of files related to Epstein and his crimes is a 2013 email from Microsoft, informing him that his Xbox Live account had been “permanently suspended.” The notice, dated Dec. 19, 2013, and sent to Epstein’s personal email account, informed the convicted sex offender that he had been banned from the online video game platform for “harassment, threats, and/or abuse of other players.” According to the email, Epstein had a history of “severe, repeated, and/or excessive” abuse of other players. This may have included threats of death, harm, profanity, verbal abuse, and more, directed at other players while participating in online games such as Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto. Epstein, who was 60 years old at the time of the incident, died in his jail cell in 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. One of his known associates, many of whom have been featured in the ongoing release of criminal documents about the financier, was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Winter Olympics Champion Shares Health Update After Crash
OLYMPIC HOPEFUL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.31.26 5:51PM EST 
Lindsey Vonn
TOPSHOT - US' Lindsey Vonn reacts after crashing as she competes in the women's downhill race part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2025-2026, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on January 30, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images) FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, 41, offered a reassuring update after an unfortunate crash during a during her final World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday. Vonn went down hard, sliding into safety nets and clutching her left knee before being airlifted off the course. Despite the dramatic incident, Vonn quickly tried to calm concerns, posting that her “Olympic dream is not over,” hours after the crash. Her head coach, Chris Knight, echoed that optimism, telling the Associated Press on Saturday that while Vonn would not race this weekend, she remains focused on preparing for the next Olympic Games scheduled to begin on Feb. 6. Vonn later reinforced that message with a reply on X, writing, “Physics had the final say? No, I have the final say,” signaling her determination to continue. The veteran skier has been staging a comeback after a six-year hiatus and has said the next Olympics are expected to be her final Games, capping an Olympic career that began more than two decades ago.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Competitive Body Builder Dies at 38
TRUE ATHLETE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.31.26 9:25AM EST 
Jason Lowe, champion bodybuilder, dies at 38.
Jason Lowe, champion bodybuilder, dies at 38. GoFundMe

Competitive bodybuilder Jason Lowe has died at 38, according to a tribute posted by his wife, Ashley Lowe, on Instagram Thursday. Ashley shared a heartfelt message on what would have been Jason’s 39th birthday, addressed directly to her husband. “I could have spent every minute of every day with you, and it still would have never been enough,” she wrote, adding, “Saying that I’m devastated doesn’t even begin to touch the depth of this loss.” The post came days after a GoFundMe was launched on behalf of the family, describing Lowe’s death as an “unexpected tragedy.” The fundraiser has raised more than $28,000 toward its $40,000 goal. Photographer Dustin Raymond penned a loving comment on the post, calling Jason one of his favorite people to work with, and describing him as “always humble” and a “true athlete.” Lowe had built a devoted following through his competitive bodybuilding career, regularly competing from 2015 to 2025 and amassing more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Lowe’s cause of death has not been reported. Fans and fellow athletes quickly flooded his social media with tributes and memories of the athlete following the news.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 50% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Valentine’s Day Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 01.12.26 2:28PM EST 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
OG ‘Real Housewives’ Hightail It to New Network
IT’S TURTLE TIME
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.31.26 1:15AM EST 
Six glamorously dressed women laugh and pose on a step and repeat.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Kristen Taekman, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley attend "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" premiere party at GH on the Park on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Several of the women who defined the original Real Housewives of New York City are preparing to return to reality TV—just not on Bravo. According to Page Six, several original cast members, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, and Ramona Singer, have reached an agreement with E! for a new unscripted series expected to premiere later this year. The move follows a stalled effort to revive the group under a proposed “Legacy” format at Bravo, which never came together. Instead, Bravo opted to overhaul the franchise in 2022 with an entirely new cast—an experiment that has struggled to regain the show’s former momentum. For the first time since its debut, RHONY is currently absent from Bravo’s programming lineup as producers reassess the brand’s future. Meanwhile, the original stars are forging ahead elsewhere, marking a rare moment of direct competition between Bravo and E!, which recently split into separate corporate entities. Bethenny Frankel and Alex McCord seem to be sitting this one out.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Flight Attendant Forced to Scoop Poop in Horror Flight
FLIGHT FROM HELL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.30.26 1:32PM EST 
Philippine airline boeing 777
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 2: A Philippine Airlines Boeing 777 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from Manila on January 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Philippine Airlines flight attendant was stuck with a truly vile task mid-flight after a lavatory malfunction left human waste overflowing during a flight to Manila. A YouTube video shows a male crew member using a drink carton to scoop waste from the toilet before dumping the contents into the sink. The Boeing 777 was traveling from California to Manila when the issue occurred. According to the New York Post, airline representatives said that after a “technical and operational assessment,” diverting the flight to Guam—roughly six hours away—was deemed a worse option than manually clearing the waste so the plane could continue to its destination. The unpleasant intervention worked. Airline officials later said the final flight report showed “normal lavatory function,” allowing the aircraft to land in Manila without further incident. While passengers may have been relieved to avoid a diversion—or a full cabin overflow—the situation sparked outrage among crew members. One Mile at a Time reported that flight attendants filed an incident report with their union, accusing Philippine Airlines of prioritizing punctuality and profits over employee safety and dignity.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now