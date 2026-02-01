Two Movies That Beat ‘Melania’ at Box Office Revealed
AND THE WINNER IS...
Melania’s eponymous documentary ranked far behind its other competitors during the opening weekend. It made a paltry $7 million dollars on its opening weekend, compared to its $40 million production budget and $35 million marketing budget. Horror movie Send Help and the sci-fi Iron Lung took the box office crown away from first lady Melania Trump. Box office frontrunner Send Help made almost triple that of Trump’s pet project at a stunning $20 million debut, according to industry estimates. Video game YouTuber Markiplier’s Iron Lung came in a close second at an impressive $18 million at the North American box office. Melania did better than Hollywood insiders expected, who projected a $5 million opening, but it was not enough to turn a profit. In fourth place was Disney’s Zootopia 2, which took in $5.8 million. Action thriller Shelter had a disappointing opening week, ranking fifth at $5.5 million. Mercy, Marty Supreme, and The Housemaid also appeared in the top 10.