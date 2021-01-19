Two National Guardsmen Pulled From Biden Inauguration Security for Far-Right Militia Ties: AP

Read it at AP
Two members of the National Guard tasked with occupying Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration have been removed from the mission after they were found to have ties to fringe right-wing militias, the AP reported Tuesday. The report did not identify which state the Guard members were from, nor what militia group they were allegedly involved with. On Monday, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said there was “no intelligence indicating an insider threat” to Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony, but added that law enforcement would be vetting National Guard personnel.