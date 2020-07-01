Two New Jersey Teens Charged With Murder in Beating of Homeless 63-Year-Old

Read it at NY Daily News
A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing first-degree murder charges for the alleged beating of a 63-year-old homeless man. Bobby Hill, Jr. was found unresponsive in an alley in Camden, New Jersey, on June 25, the victim of what authorities deemed to be a severe beating. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital. The suspects have not been identified. Authorities now say they have uncovered surveillance footage of the two teenagers entering the side street with Hill and later leaving without him, as well as video from one suspect’s phone that shows Hill laying on the ground after being assaulted.